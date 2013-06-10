Horry County School Board votes on next year's budget

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County school board has about $500 million in its proposed budget, and on Monday night, board members will vote on exactly what that money should be used for.

School facilities are a large part of the budget, with around $600 million needed over the next 10 years for upgrades and new buildings. But Board Chair Joe Defeo says for next year, they will likely utilize around $90 million, although the facilities budget will change along the way.

Operational expenses will run the district around $300 million. Operational expenses include things like salaries for teachers, paying bills and purchasing supplies. The board is also looking to spend about$2.2 million to purchase digital equipment for every child in 3rd through 12th grade. Then there's about $1 to $2 million set aside for a raise for administrator salaries, but DeFeo doesn't think that will pass.

"I don't know how that vote will go, but I've been told that some board members will make a motion on that, and it could save anywhere from $1.2 to $1.9 million," says Defeo.

The board will take up a final vote on the budget June 24th.

