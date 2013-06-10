Florence Co. investigators searching for suspects in lottery ticket theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who they say stole lottery tickets from a convenience store back in January.

On Saturday, January 12, at about 1:19 a.m., two men entered the Breakers Convenience Store at 1311 West Lucas Street, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. While the clerk was away from the checkout counter, one man allegedly removed tickets from the store's ticket box and put them in his pocket.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects continued shopping and paid for other merchandise before leaving the store and driving off in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may remain anonymous.

