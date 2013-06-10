Gov. Haley discusses hurricane season preps in Conway

CONWAY – Governor Nikki Haley was in Conway this morning, meeting with local officials to discuss hurricane preparedness procedures in the county.

The governor at the M.L. Brown Jr. Public Safety Building for a Horry County Emergency Management Division Meeting Monday morning before heading down the coast to Charleston and Beaufort.



Earlier this year, Gov. Haley led state and local officials in a tabletop exercise for hurricane response and recovery procedures.

Find more information about Hurricane Season 2013 here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/category/208720/weather-hurricane-tracker

And more specific information about Horry County's emergency storm procedures here: http://emd.horrycounty.org/

