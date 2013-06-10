Couple arrested for having sex in boat at Conway marina

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after witnesses reported the couple was having sex in a boat docked at the Bucksport Marina.

The marina's dockmaster reported to police that a customer complained to him that two people were having sex in a boat in plain view, and that the customer's wife and six-year-old daughter saw, according to a Horry County Police report.

The dockmaster went to the boat and told the two suspects that behavior was not allowed at the marina. He began closing up the shop when more customers came to him and complained about the suspects again having sex on a boat, the report states.

The dockmaster asked the couple to leave the property, but an officer from the Department of Natural Resources arrived and stayed on the scene until a Horry County Police officer showed up.

The suspects, identified as 46-year-old James Russell Nichols and 51-year-old Gloria Sawyer, denied having sex, claiming he was rubbing her legs because they were "sore from a medical condition," the report states.

Nichols and Sawyer were arrested and taken to the Horry County Detention Center without incident. They were charged with one count each of indecent exposure.

