Horry County Police looking for credit card thief

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for a man they say used stolen credit cards in the areas of Little River and North Myrtle Beach.

Two picture of the man, apparently taken from surveillance camera footage, were posted to the Horry County Police Official Facebook page. The posts say the man is using stolen credit cards.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Marcus Rhodes at 915-8086.

