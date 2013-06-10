Man accused of holding woman against her will

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man faces several felony charges after police say he held a woman against her will Saturday.



Luis Cesar Ayala, 41, was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal sexual conduct, criminal domestic violence, and kidnapping after police responded to a welfare check, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

The victim has known Ayala for 11 years, and said she was held against her will, according to MBPD spokesperson Captain David Knipes. The responding officer talked to Ayala and determined an assault did take place.

Ayala was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical purposes, the report states.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved

