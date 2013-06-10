Lottery ticket worth $250k sold in Murrells Inlet - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lottery ticket worth $250k sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $250,000 was sold at a Piggly Wiggly in Murrells Inlet last week.

The ticket, sold at the Piggly Wiggly on the Highway 17 bypass, matched all five white ball numbers drawn on Friday night, lottery officials announced Monday. Over 5,700 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 to $250,000.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $21 million.

