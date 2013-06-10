2 arrested for leaving dog in hot car Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people from North Carolina were arrested at a Myrtle Beach water park Saturday after a police officer says he found a Chihuahua inside their car in the first stages of heat stroke.

A Myrtle Beach Police officer responded to Myrtle Waves, at 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday to find a Chihuahua inside a pick-up truck in the park's front parking lot, according to an event report.

The truck's windows were cracked, but the dog was foaming and panting, and the police report states he was in the first stages of heat stroke. The temperature inside the car was 113 degrees.



Juan Medina-Torres, 23, and Patricia Aguilar De Los Santos, 36, both from Weaverville, North Carolina, were arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, the police report states.

