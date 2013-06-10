US Rep. Sanford touring SC Boeing facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is spending some time meeting with people in his coastal congressional district.

Sanford is taking a tour of the Boeing 787 assembly plant in North Charleston on Monday. Sanford has planned a meeting at Charleston Cancer Center on Tuesday, and then is slated to hold what he calls "neighborhood office hours" at a grocery store and hardware store.

Sanford's office says the Republican in Saturday was scheduled to attend a Lowcountry Conservative GOP Breakfast in Summerville.

Sanford served two terms as governor before being elected last month to the 1st District seat he held for three terms in the 1990s.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.