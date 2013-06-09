Egypt villagers kill man in latest lynching

By TONY G. GABRIEL

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) - A security official says villagers abducted a man in northern Egypt and beat him to death on Sunday, the latest vigilante attack in the country.

The incident occurred in the governorate of Damietta. The villagers killed a carpenter they accused of killing a minibus driver, according to the official.

It was the latest example of citizens taking the law into their own hands after a breakdown in security more than two years after the ouster of longtime President Hosni Mubarak.

The man killed had allegedly been fighting over financial issues with the minibus driver, according to police who heard the account from the driver's brother.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the media.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.