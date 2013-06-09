HGTC students win 2nd and 3rd in statewide solar energy competition

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WMBF) – Students at Horry-Georgtown Technical College received prizes from Santee Cooper for student submissions to a competition that sought creative and practical ways to expand the development of solar power in South Carolina

Santee Cooper announced the solar design competition to more than 40 academic institutions throughout the state. The winner is from the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina's College of Engineering and Computing. Horry-Georgetown Technical College entered the second-and-third place submissions in the competition.

The first place submission was awarded $5,000, while the second was awarded $3,500 and the third received $1,500.

The Electronic Engineering Technology program from HGTC's team of Justin Brown, Brandon Collins and Travis Collins earned second place with a concept that called for installing solar panels at Santee Cooper's substations. The solar panels would provide a modernized look, with cost-saving from utilizing property and access to a grid connection, which are both already available.

The third place submission from Byron Self, Sean Dmpsey and Matthew Davis proposed a program to install small solar panels on customer power meters. Santee Cooper personnel would install panels on equipment the company already owns and maintains, providing assurance of proper installation while building on an available network, lowering the total cost of installation.

The team from USC, Michael Griesi, Sarah Craft, and Lindsay Winburn submitted an entry titled "Proposal for Three-Dimensional Solar Panel Configuration." The entry applied mathematics, geometry, physics and electrical knowledge toward the design of a photovoltaic system that uses solar panels of varying angles and sizes to take advantage of the sun's orientation, and better respond to the fluctuations of energy demand, throughout the day.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.