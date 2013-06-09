Grand Strand Humane Society joins nationwide adoption effort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is joining over 1,000 shelters across the nation to "put down the needle and pick up the camera" on June 11 to host a special adoption day in conjunction with the "Just One Day" pledge they have taken, according to a news release.

For the entire day, euthanasia technicians are asked to put down the syringes and pick up cameras to take photographs of animals and post to the Internet on Facebook, twitter and elsewhere. The "Just One Day" effort hopes to market the animals to generate public support so that more people will adopt this day.

Additionally, they are hosting special adoption rates. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Grand Strand Humane Society will offer 10 adult dogs and 10 adult cats for only $10., and all kittens will be $25. The adoption price includes spay/neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccines and testing, micro-chipping, and a 30 day free gift of pet insurance. Any person planning to adopt a cat should bring a carrier.

Sixteen groups of local amateur and professional photographers on hand will photograph every available animal in the shelter with the help of volunteers. Friends of the Grand Strand Humane Society will be hosting a bake sale with all donations benefiting the shelter.

"We hope this one day will open opportunities to save more healthy, happy animals throughout the nation," said Sandy Brown, Executive Director of the Grand Strand Humane Society.

The Grand Strand Humane Society takes in animals brought in by the City of Myrtle Beach Animal Control. The Society is committed to providing excellent guest service to its visitors as well as the best care possible for the animals in the community.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.