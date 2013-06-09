Florence crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash left three hospitalized and one deceased in Florence on Old Charleston Rd. on Saturday, according to lance Cpl Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 3:50 p.m., a Chevrolet driven by Shondoria Graham, 37, was traveling south on Old Charleston Rd., and collided in the southbound lane with a Honda driven by Hope Manitaelt, 33, who was traveling north on Old Charleston Rd.

The deceased, Martha Graham, 59, of Scranton died of internal injuries at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence a short time after the accident, according to Florence Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Martha was a passenger in Shondria's vehicle, along with a 5-month-old infant. The baby was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Manitaelt was taken to Carolinas Hospital with serious injuries.

All passengers were wearing their seatbelts in the accident. The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

