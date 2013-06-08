More local players chosen in MLB Draft

Two more local products have been taken on the final day of the 2013 MLB Draft, and will have a chance to farther chase their big league dreams.

Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore catcher Will Remillard was selected in the 19th round by the Chicago Cubs with the 558th overall pick. He led the Chants in doubles this year (13) and in RBI (39).

Coker College had its first player drafted since 1994, as Zach Loraine was taken in the 21st round by the St. Louis Cardinals. Loraine served as a DH and relief pitcher for Coker this year, and the St. Louis native had the second most saves in Division II college baseball with 15 this year. He helped Coker get to their first ever NCAA College World Series last month.

Below is a complete list of players with local and Palmetto State ties that went in all 40 rounds of the 2013 MLB Draft:

Akeem Bostick (West Florence HS), RHP, Texas Rangers, 62nd overall

Jacob May (Coastal Carolina), OF, Chicago White Sox, 91st

Tyler Webb (South Carolina), LHP, New York Yankees, 314th

L.B. Dantzler (South Carolina), 1B, Toronto Blue Jays, 415th

Will Remillard (Coastal Carolina), C, Chicago Cubs, 558th

Scott Firth (Clemson), RHP, Colorado Rockies, 559th

Zach Loraine (Coker College), RHP, St. Louis Cardinals, 635th

Adam Westmoreland (South Carolina), LHP, Miami Marlins, 772nd

Brison Celek (South Carolina), 1B, Toronto Blue Jays, 925th

