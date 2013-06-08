Loco Gecko hosting week-long fundraiser for Tim Causey's family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Loco Gecko Beach Shak is hosting a week-long fundraiser for deceased Horry County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tim Causey from Saturday, June 8 through Friday June 14.

Ten percent of all sales on all items during the week will go to the family of Deputy Causey. Additionally, VacationMyrtleBeach.com will match up to $2,500.

Loco Gecko also has a collection jar for people who wish to donate. They are selling $12 tee-shirts with a picture of Deputy Causey on the front.

On Father's Day, June 16, the check for the final amount will be presented to Deputy Causey's family at Loco Gecko.

Loco Gecko is located at 805 South Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. Visit their website at LocoGecko.com

