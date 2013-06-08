MB hosts "Every Child a Swimmer" program for kids

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is giving children who can't swim an opportunity to learn at the "Every Child a Swimmer" program, according to a news release.

This introduction to swimming program is a free, week-long program at the Canal Street Recreation Center. Ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend class sessions held June 10 thru June 14.

There are multiple class times: 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., 4:50 p.m. until 5:35 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.or 6:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

For more information, call 843-918-1476.

