Man in custody after shooting at Kono Asian Grill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man was taken into Myrtle Beach Police custody Saturday morning following a shooting outside of the Kono Asian Grill & Hibachi.

According to Captain David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 21-year-old William James Lee Campbell from the Myrtle Beach area is both a victim and a suspect of the shooting. Campbell was admitted to the hospital under police watch, and considered under arrest.

After his release from the hospital, he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A police report shows a large fight broke out inside the lounge, leading up to Campbell's arrest. Two men were hit in the face with a large liquor bottle.

Capt. Knipes says the fight spilled out into the parking lot, where it quickly escalated, and guns became involved.

Neighbors called police when they heard the gunshots.

"It's a concern for everyone [living] back here. You have no idea if you'll be sitting at home and a bullet comes flying through your window because of this club," said Dick Todd, who woke up to the gunshots Saturday morning and called the police.

Saturday's shooting wasn't the first violent crime Todd said he has witnessed in the club's parking lot.



He's also seen "shooting, stabbings, fights," he said. "We've had fights break out in the parking lot and go into the neighborhood."

While police search for additional suspects in this shooting, neighbors are searching for solutions.

"This place is a nuisance," Todd said. "You've got music blaring, and not just in the club, but in the parking lot, literally shaking your houses."

Kono is not currently being looked at as a threat. However, the Solicitor says he will meet with police to discuss it.

One manager says the club works well with Myrtle Beach Police to keep the property safe. He says managers of the club may consider changes to make the area safer.

According to Capt. Knipes, MBPD has responded to the area 300 times over the last 3 years. The majority of those calls being public assistance, and not violent crimes.



