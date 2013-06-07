CCU's Jacob May drafted in third round

CONWAY - Coastal Carolina centerfielder Jacob May will have a future in professional baseball, after being drafted in the third round by the Chicago White Sox in the 2013 MLB Player Draft. He is the 91st overall selection. He was previously drafted in the 39th round out of high school, but has improved his stock during his time spent with the Chanticleers.

May finished his career on a high note as well. He reached base safely in his final 27 games of the year, and also homered in his final collegiate at-bat in the bottom of the ninth in an NCAA Regional game against Virginia Tech.

This season he was named All-Big South Second Team, while leading the Chants in seven offensive categories this year, including batting (.324), hits (70), home runs (7) and steals (16).

He is also the first Chanticleer to be selected in the 2013 draft. Last season CCU exported two draftees, pitcher Josh Conway (Chicago Cubs, 4th round) and catcher Tucker Frawley (Toronto Blue Jays, 8th round).

