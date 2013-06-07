Cupcakes by Cravinley's delicious crepes recipe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cupcakes by Cravinley's delicious crepes recipe

Love crepes? The sweet and savory creations by Chef Brad Livingston from Cupcakes by Cravinley's during WMBF News at 4 were just so scrumptious...we had to share the recipe with you!

CREPE BATTER RECIPE

5 cups of all purpose flour

5 and 1/3 cups of milk

3 cups of liquid eggs

1/2 cups of melted butter

3/4 cups of cognac

1/2 cups of sugar

2 teaspoons of salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

