Florence teen charged for sexual assault of minor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A 17-year-old Florence teen is facing serious charges for an alleged relationship with an underage girl.

According to Captain Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Caleb Flowers was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and lewd act upon a minor when he was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Investigators believe Flowers had a sexual relationship with a young girl around August 2011. He was given a $15,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.