South Carolina breweries toast new law

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Under a new law signed by Governor Nikki Haley, breweries in South Carolina can serve more beer to their visitors.

The law allows the businesses to now serve 48 ounces of beer as opposed to four, four ounce samples of beer. The breweries can also now sell those visitors a pint. Lawmakers hope it will attract more breweries to the state while the businesses say it's an opportunity to market more effectively.

"We just see this as another step in the right direction to create more revenue for the company and bring more breweries to the state as well as elevate the ones that are here," says David Epstein, the owner of New South Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach.

Epstein has been brewing beer in Myrtle Beach for almost 15 years and says he's been dealing with a changing industry.

"Until about three years ago, we weren't even allowed to open up to the public," says Epstein.

New South wholesales to restaurants and stores in the state and does tours twice a week. Epstein is brushing up on the new law and says he's excited about it. He's even making plans to offer an additional tour day on Fridays.

