HCPD: 3 suspects seen trying to sell stolen golf cart batteries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three suspects were caught on a security camera while trying to sell stolen golf cart batteries, Horry County Police Department officials stated.

According to a post on the HCPD Official Facebook page, three suspects attempted to sell the batteries at Grahams Golf Carts in Myrtle Beach. The batteries may have been stolen from Lakewood Campground.

The video's timestamp indicates the suspects tried to sell the batteries at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspects left the store in a white Buick Park Avenue and a dark-colored Isuzu Rodeo, the post states.

