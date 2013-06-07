Family plans memorial service for missing surfer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The family of a surfer that went missing off the Cherry Grove shore has made plans to hold a memorial service.

That service will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 4 p.m. at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.

Several rescue crews, including a Coast Guard helicopter, combed the beach of the North Strand in the search for a surfer that went missing Friday, June 7. On Saturday, officials announced that the active search for the missing teen was over.

North Myrtle Beach city spokesman Pat Dowling, released the incident report, identifying 19-year-old Anderson Estep as the surfer who went missing in the area of 42nd Avenue North in Cherry Grove at around 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. WMBF News sister station WIS out of Columbia, SC confirmed that the attached is a photo of Estep.

Also on Monday, friends and family of Estep announced they are planning on doing a "paddle out" on Thursday night in his honor. They will meet at the Cherry Grove Pier at around 7:30 p.m. and paddle out into the ocean at about 8 p.m.

The incident report explained that Estep is from the Grand Strand and was on the beach Friday morning with his brother. The brother decided to watch Estep surf instead of going himself. Estep entered the water just after 11 a.m. His surfboard was found, but he was not.

North Myrtle Beach personnel and other oceanfront jurisdictions will continue to monitor the beach as part of a continuing recovery effort, Dowling said Saturday.

A WMBF News crew on the scene reported that two jet-skis launched near the Cherry Grove Pier as search teams spread out along the beach Friday. Those crews included Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Police, North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Beach Patrol and volunteers from the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad's Water Rescue Team.

Lifeguards were posted on the pier as a lookout into the surrounding waters.

The beach patrol ATVs were canvassing the shore, but the dive teams seemed reluctant to enter the water due to dangerous current conditions.

