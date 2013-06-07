Mosquito spraying continues in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Beginning on Monday, June 10, Horry County will begin aerial spraying for mosquitoes in Loris, Flagpatch, Hulls Island, Burgess and Garden City.

Weather permitting, the spraying will continue from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night through Thursday, June 14.

The chemical the planes will be spraying have been approved by the EPA, posing minimal risk to humans and animals, but asthmatic individuals should stay inside and close their windows.

If you have any concerns, complaints, or requests for spraying your area, contact Horry County Mosquito and Spraying at 915-5174.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.