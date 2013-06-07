Mom faces charges after boy abandoned in park

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The mother of a boy left alone in a Pee Dee area park is expected to be charged with unlawful neglect.

Florence PD spokesman Major Carlos Raines says a concerned citizen spotted a 6-year-old boy in Maple Park between King Avenue and Gregg Avenue on May 14.

He was all alone, and when police responded they were unable to find his mom. Officers did find a relative and eventually met the mother to question her about what happened.

The investigation led them to seek unlawful neglect charges against 22-year-old Ledetrice Lashae Johnson of Florence.

She turned herself to authorities Friday morning to face charges for unlawful neglect of a child.

