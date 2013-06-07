Mom charged for photo of toddler bound with tape

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A mother in the Florence area has been charged after police say she took a questionable photo of her daughter and them sent it to her family and friends.

Eighteen-year-old Phoenix Jones of Florence was arrested and charged with the unlawful neglect of a child.

Maj. Carlos Raines, spokesman for Florence PD, says Jones took a photo of her child on June 4 that was sent to her friends and family. In the photo the child is in a diaper with her wrists and ankles bound with packaging tape.

Her mouth was also covered with tape.

Raines says the photo also contained a message saying the girl was packaged up and asking if there were any takers. A foster parent who received the photo and reported it to police.

