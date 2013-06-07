Myrtle Beach Police search for armed, dangerous suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking a 29-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Myrtle Beach Police say Marcus Grissett is wanted for pointing a pistol and threatening someone. His last known address is on Nance Street in Myrtle Beach.

Police say he has a tattoo of a cross on his left forearm. If you know where he is, call 918-1382.

