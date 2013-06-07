The worst is over: dry air moves in, sustained rain drops off

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As the Tropical Storm Andrea continues its move northeast through the Carolinas, WMBF Storm Team Meteorologist Marla Branson says we've likely seen the worst of it.

Conway received the most rain overnight, over five inches, while about 3.25 inches fell in the Grand Strand. Darlington received less than an inch of rain.

Dry air is starting to move in, so while we will still get intermittent rounds of rain, the steady rain is over with, Branson says. Morning commuters should still be on the lookout for wet roads and ponding across the board, says WMBF News' Erika Gonzalez.

Flooding chances around the area are low, but flood-prone areas like Garden City could see some water at high tide.

In terms of wind, the area will experience some gusty conditions. The beaches will have 20 to 30 mile-per-hour sustained winds, with gusts in the mid-30s possible, Marla says. Inland, wind shouldn't be as much of a problem.

The threat of rip currents, dangerous rough surf, and larger-than-normal waves will be issues throughout the afternoon, Marla says.



By this afternoon, we should warm up to about 80 degrees, and may even see a few peeks of sunshine.

