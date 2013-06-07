Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee seeks members

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee is looking for dedicated citizens to join their ranks and help inspire residents and visitors to value and protect the natural beauty of Horry County, and keep the open spaces, rivers and beaches clean and litter free.

The committee assists community groups with litter cleanup events, and provides recommendations for beautification projects throughout the county. Keep Horry County Beautiful is an affiliate group of Keep America Beautiful, and Palmetto Pride.

Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 2:30 p.m. at the Horry County Government & Justice Center in Conway, and public attendance is welcome.

This month, the members of the committee will join county staff to assess the litter problem on county roads, parks, boat landings and other public spaces. This will be an annual assessment used to help the committee prioritize future litter cleanup and beautification efforts.

The Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee urges community groups to adopt stretches of county roads and public spaces to help keep them clean. For interested parties, they are also seeking a member to join the Board of Directors.

Anyone interested in getting involved with KHCBC, visit their Facebook page here, or call the Horry County Planning & Zoning Department at 843-915-5340.

