Florence, Marion counties announce traffic checkpoints

Florence, Marion counties announce traffic checkpoints through June

FLORENCE, MARION, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion Counties will conduct traffic safety checkpoints through June.

The focus of the check points is the prevention of motor vehicle accidents, the detection of drunk or impaired drivers and the enforcement of motor vehicle violations.

