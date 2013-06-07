Keep homes protected by adding flood coverage insurance

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Many people are preparing their homes for heavy rain that could accompany hurricane season, but Florence State Farm Insurance agent Jim Stewart says there's a common misconception that many people have when it comes to making sure homes are protected.

"Flood coverage is not a part of the homeowner's policy," Stewart says. "You have to have flood, it's a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance program that people have. Rising water is what is considered a flood."

Besides homes, cars should also be covered by an insurance plan. "Flood is covered under what we call comprehensive. But if you don't have comprehensive, then any damage done to your vehicle would not be covered under a policy."

Stewart also says to keep in mind that after the initial sign-up for homeowner's flood insurance, there is a 30-day time period before it takes effect.

