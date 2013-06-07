Akeem Bostick drafted by Texas Rangers

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - West Florence baseball standout Akeem Bostick has a future in pro baseball if he likes, after being selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was the 62nd overall pick.

In his senior season with the Knights, Bostick went 9-0 and had an ERA under one. He signed with Georgia Southern College with the intent to play both football and baseball, but he also has the option of going to junior college for a year at Spartanburg Methodist.

Bostick told WMBF Sports on Friday that he has chosen to sign with the Rangers. He will be in Arlington, Texas from Sunday-Tuesday to meet the front office staff of the organization, greet some fans and see the team in action. He then plans to come home in the middle of the week to spend one more day with his family before he reports to Arizona for rookie league ball on Thursday, June 13th.

