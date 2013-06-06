Brunswick County Schools close Friday due to weather

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Brunswick County Schools has decided to cancel classes on Friday, June 7 due to the threat of severe weather Tropical Storm Andrea is forecasted to bring Friday morning.

This Friday was planned as the last day of school, and since state law requires students to spend 180 days in the classroom, a make-up has been planned for Monday, June 10.

Students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, though some students will be doing make-up testing that day.

Check out the school districts website for more information.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.