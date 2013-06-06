Myrtle Beach woman calls 911 for a ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach area woman is facing charges after calling 911 when she was not in need of emergency assistance.

The Myrtle Beach Police report states the call 56-year-old Sandra Walker Sanford made to 911 dispatchers was to ask for a ride to Plyler Park.

It continues to say she began bugging people in their driveways for a ride. It does not state why she was so desperate to get to the park.

Sanford was arrested in the area of Brentwood Drive and 79th Avenue North and charged with unauthori9zed soliciting for ride, employment.

