Consider This: Hurricane Season

Hurricane season is here… and this year the activity started right away. Tropical Storm Andrea is giving us an early opportunity to go through our checklist to make sure we are prepared if a bigger storm threatens our area later in the season.
Consider This:
It's a good time to think about your evacuation plan, to take a look at the Know Your Zone information, to prepare a travel bag, to figure out how you will deal with pets, and decide how you'll secure your home.
We'll get a soaking with this storm, but not much else. So, let's take advantage of it. When a bigger storm threatens we're be ready for action… and not planning when it's too late.
Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
View Interactive Radar Download the Free Storm Team Weather App Sign up for severe weather text alerts Upload your weather photos More>>
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.