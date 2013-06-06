Consider This: Hurricane Season

Hurricane season is here… and this year the activity started right away. Tropical Storm Andrea is giving us an early opportunity to go through our checklist to make sure we are prepared if a bigger storm threatens our area later in the season.

Consider This:

It's a good time to think about your evacuation plan, to take a look at the Know Your Zone information, to prepare a travel bag, to figure out how you will deal with pets, and decide how you'll secure your home.

We'll get a soaking with this storm, but not much else. So, let's take advantage of it. When a bigger storm threatens we're be ready for action… and not planning when it's too late.

