Red Cross offers tips, apps to keep residents safe from Andrea

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBMF) – The American Red Cross has workers, vehicles and supplies on standby as Tropical Storm Andrea moves into the area. Several apps are also providing help for anyone with a smartphone.



The Red Cross has a suite of disaster-specific smartphone apps with a variety of features. The Hurricane apps includes a toolkit with a flashlight, strobe light, alarm, and a "I'm Safe" button, which lets someone use social media outlets to let friends and family know they are okay.

More information and links to download the Red Cross Hurricane app can be found at:

redcross.org/mobileapps

The WMBF News Storm Team App will also keep you up to date on the latest developments with Tropical Storm Andrea, with storm tracking, severe weather notifications, hour-by-hour forecasts, Storm Team videos, and more. Click here to download it now.



Below is a list of safety steps that the Red Cross recommends people follow as Andrea moves into the area:

· Bring in anything that can be picked up by the wind.

· Fill your gas tank.

· Get some extra cash to have on hand in case the power goes out and ATMs aren't working.

· Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest setting and keep them closed as much as possible so food will last longer if the power goes out.

· If flooding is a possibility for your area, be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

· If a flood or flash flood warning is issued for your area, head for higher ground and stay there.

· Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon flooding, stop, turn around and go another way.

· If you encounter floodwaters while driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road in your vehicle and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

· Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to see flood dangers.

· Keep children out of the water.

For more on what to do before, during and after a tropical storm or hurricane, visit: redcross.org/prepare/disaster/hurricane.

