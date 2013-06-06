Andrea to bring flooding rains

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire WMBF viewing area through Friday evening, as up to six inches of rain is expected with Tropical Storm Andrea's arrival.

Heavy rain and localized flooding will likely be the main threats from Andrea as the storm approaches from the southwest. Generally, two to five inches of rain can be expected along the Grand Strand and into the Pee Dee, with some areas seeing up to six inches.

Most of the area has seen anywhere from one to three inches of rain this past week, which has saturated the ground in many places. With the heavy rain expected from Andrea Thursday night and Friday, the flooding threat will be elevated because of the saturated ground.

When it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes, wind speeds certainly don't tell the whole story. In fact, flooding from intense rainfall often causes more damage and loss of life than the winds in the storm. It is important to understand the threats of flooding and what to do should a flooding situation arises, especially if you live near creeks, rivers or streams.

Of all natural disasters, flooding is typically the most deadly, killing about 95 people every year in the United States. Of those 95, the majority are killed while in their vehicles, driving through flood waters. If a Flood Warning is issued for your area and you live near rivers, creeks or streams, you should be ready to evacuate the area if advised to do so. You should always avoid flooded areas, even if the flooding looks minor. Be especially careful at night- drive slowly and cautiously and be alert for possible flooding. Never allow children to play in flooded areas.

Never attempt to drive through flooded areas in your vehicle; vehicles, no matter size or weight, can be swept away my swiftly-moving water. You should also be aware that in flooded areas, it is possible that the roadbed may be washed out underneath the water.

Remember, turn around, don't drown!

