Horry County kids won't go hungry this summer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The end of a school year also means the end of free and reduced school lunches in Horry County, but the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council is making sure children in Horry County don't go hungry this summer.

Beginning Monday June 10, 2013 through August 2, 2013, kids are invited to venture out to any of the 34 sites for a healthy bite to eat, free of charge.

Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council took over the government-funded program from the county about five years ago. The council says it feeds about 65,000 children every summer, serving lunch Monday through Friday, and a snack at some locations.

Organizers expect to serve around 800 meals this coming Monday, but the numbers could change after the sites report back to the council on exactly how many children attended.

The program's director has been facilitating things since 1981, and says the need in Horry County is great.

"When some of the children come, they are really hungry," says Shirley Smith. "That's why at some of the sites we start serving at 10:30, because some children might not have had breakfast."

One site in Loris provides bus service. You do not have to sign up for the service. Just show up. For more information click on the link below:

http://www.weoc.org/usda/index.htm