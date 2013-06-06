3 more men wanted by Horry County Sheriff's Office this week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Every potential criminal taken off the streets makes society safer for us all, and if they are innocent it gives them a chance to clear their name, so the Horry County Sheriff's Office wants our viewers to take a good look at all three of tonight's "Most Wanted" men.

The first suspect is 45-year-old Gregory Lavince Trapp. He's 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. The sheriff's office wants him for failure to pay child support and for breach of trust. The police report says he used his company's gas card to fill up personal vehicles to the tune of nearly $4,000 back in 2012. Trapp's last known address was on Stroud road in Nichols.

The next suspect on this week's edition of "Horry County's Most Wanted" should be easy to spot because he's 6-foot-six-inches and weighs around 300 pounds. Lawrence Joseph Mitchell, 41, is also wanted for failure to pay child support. His last known address is on Tinker Town Avenue in Conway.

Finally, the youngest of this week's Most Wanted suspects is 25-year-old Kirk Donell Wilson, who is wanted for failure to appear on an armed robbery charge. Wilson is 5'8" and weighs 155 pounds. His last known address is on North Jones Road in Olanta, South Carolina.

Since the inception of the Horry County's Most Wanted series, thirteen suspects have been captured, and we want to get tonight's men off the streets as well. If you've seen Trapp, Mitchell, or Wilson, please call the Horry County's Sheriff's Office and tell them what you know.

