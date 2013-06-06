No rainy day winner at Pelicans game Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans narrowly avoided paying out $10,000 to one lucky fan on "Guaranteed Great Weather Night" Thursday.

TicketReturn.com field did get some rain during the game, so fans who bought tickets to Thursday's game will receive a free voucher for a future game.

But much less than the required quarter-inch of rain fell between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday night, so no one walked away with $10,000. Just after the deadline, however, the skies opened up and forced a suspension.



The Pelicans were tied the Potomac Nationals with a score of 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning - the game will be continued at a date to be determined.



WMBF News' own Marla Branson threw the first pitch at Thursday's game.



Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.