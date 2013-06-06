Friday cancellations due to TS Andrea

he Myrtle Beach Pelicans narrowly avoided paying out $10,000 to one lucky fan on "Guaranteed Great Weather Night" Thursday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are still holding the "Guaranteed Great Weather Night" Thursday, meaning one lucky fan could win $10,000. If the TicketReturn.com field gets one drop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The approach of Tropical Storm Andrea has canceled or postponed many events fearing the rain and high winds will interrupt all the fun.

Horry, Florence, Marion and Georgetown counties have already moved to OPCON 4, but none of them has taken any serious action yet. Here's a list of events that are have been called in from the rain:

Darlington County cancellations

Darlington County has temporarily closed the Darlington County Landfill due to ongoing rainy conditions, which are preventing access to the landfill site.

Due to the closure, the City of Hartsville is suspending regular pickup of yard debris. When Darlington County reopens the landfill, the City will inform residents that the yard debris pickup schedule will resume.

Georgetown County cancellations

The Georgetown County Fire/EMS public safety awareness event scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at Ringle Heights Baptist Church has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Andrea. Plans are to reschedule for the fall.

The hurricane preparedness workshop scheduled for Friday at the Plantersville Community Center, 1458 Exodus Dr., will be on June 25.



North Myrtle Beach cancellations

The North Myrtle Beach Farmers Market will also be CLOSED on Friday, June 7.

Surfside Beach cancellations

Due to Tropical Storm Andrea, Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina will delay the opening of all operations until 10:00 am on Friday, June 7. Delayed openings include all retail stores and Job Link Centers operated by Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina as well as Goodwill's Community Service Center.

Keep checking back with this story and we'll keep you updated on other cancellations and rainy day deals.

Brunswick County cancellation

Brunswick County Schools will be closed Friday. They will be making up the last day of school on Monday, June 10 as a half day, releasing at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.