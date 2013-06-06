Teen charged for nude run along beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Teen charged for nude run along beach

Patrick Burke (Source: Myrtle Beach Police) Patrick Burke (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 19-year-old student is facing charges after being spotted by a police officer during a naked sprint across the sand.

According to the police report, Patrick Burke was running on the beach behind the Sea Dip Motel on North Ocean Boulevard at about 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning when a police officer saw him and placed him under arrest.

Once booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail, Burke was charged with disorderly conduct.

