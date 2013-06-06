Police arrest man for tying dog to tree

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been charged for the mistreatment of animals after police say he tied a dog to a tree and left.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, June 5 by a bystander who watched it happen near Seaboard Street and Pine Island Road. They say the 54-year-old man "forcefully grabbed" a female white pit bull that looked sick and weak, then dragged it by the collar over to a tree.

The man tethered the dog there and abandoned it, and according to a Myrtle Beach Police report, police took custody of the dog and took it to the Humane Society. When they located the man who tied it to the tree, he said in the report that he did not care for the canine and left it there for the police to find.

Richard Eugene Patrick was charged with the mistreatment of animals when he was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail.

