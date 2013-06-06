All counties resume OPCON 5, normal operations

The approach of Tropical Storm Andrea has canceled or postponed many events fearing the rain and high winds will interrupt all the fun.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The approach of Tropical Storm Andrea has canceled or postponed many events fearing the rain and high winds will interrupt all the fun. Alive After 5, an event sponsored by Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - As TS Andrea passes by the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, Horry, Florence, Georgetown and Marion counties have moved back to Operational Condition Level 5, or OPCON 5, their normal day-to-day operating status.

On Thursday, June 6 as they prepared for the storm's hazards the counties moved their operations to OPCON 4.

This means the counties were on "alert" status and began discussing their next move with SC Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

"OPCON 4 is just the first step. It heightens awareness and preparation activities. It focuses our attention on how Tropical Storm Andrea can potentially affect us here," explains Randy Webster, the Director of Horry County Emergency Management.

Horry County was monitoring the storm but did activate their Emergency Operations Center. They do not expect to upgrade to a higher Operational Condition Level during this storm, but had staff on standby in case conditions changed.

"In essence, if we were to have an evacuation for a hurricane, we would start operating at OPCON 3. We would get the EOC open, and bring staff in to help with the evacuation. That is not the case in this storm," says Webster.

