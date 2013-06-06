Andrea picks up forward speed, expected to hit overnight Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winds within the storm are now 60 miles per hour and Andrea is picking up its forward speed, says WMBF Storm Team Meteorologist Marla Branson. Now the storm is moving to the north-northeast at 14 mph.

While further strengthening is not expected, the storm's forward progress should speed up a little more.

The threats remain the same: localized flooding with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible, Marla says, including minor coastal flooding in the usual areas like Garden City and Cherry Grove.

Tropical cyclone tornadoes pose a small threat. Usually these tornadoes are weak and very quick. They typically occur just east of the storm center.

We most likely will get the most rain and biggest impacts in eastern parts of the Pee Dee (Marion County and inland Horry County) as well as along some parts of the Grand Strand.

This will not really be a big wind event, but we could see the occasional gust in the 40 mph range.

We will start to get heavy rain this afternoon, but the storm will not actually move through the area until overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning.

