Construction begins on several new businesses in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - Several new businesses will soon be popping up in one section of Horry County. At least five new businesses are set to be built soon at the intersection of River Oaks Drive and International Drive.

Horry County Planners tell WMBF News several long planned projects are finally ready to be started. Now that the McDonalds is up and running, two new gas stations, a Bojangles, a CVS and the Lowe's Foods grocery store are ready to be built. According to site development plans, the Lowe's Foods construction will begin this month. The work at the Bojangle's and Murphy's Oil gas station site has begun. Construction at the Kangaroo Express site is underway as well.

People in the area say they have waited years for this development to happen, and they are so glad things are finally moving in that direction.

"We've been waiting to see what happens probably about the last four," said Grossguth. "When we first heard Lowe's was coming in. We thought it was happening first, and then it died, and now it's back again. So it's good. It's good."

Mary Pikul said she hopes this new construction will bring more convenience to the Carolina Forest area.

"Everything's kinda just closed at this end of town and you kinda have to drive all the way down Carolina Forest Boulevard to get something from the grocery store or pay the price at the convenient store to get it," Pikul said.

The CVS is set to open in 2015. The Lowe's, 2014.

