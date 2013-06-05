PDRTA looks at improving Florence Transit Center

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) Florence City Council and members of Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority are looking at ways to improve the City of Florence's Transit Center.

More than 500 PDRTA customers visit the city's transit center each day. The current facility, located at the corner of Dargan Street and Evans Street, does not possess a bathroom or adequate shelter structure. For those reasons, RTA and city leaders are looking into ways to make conditions for travelers more convenient.

"People riding the bus - they're doing one of two things, they're either going to make some money or they're going to spend some money," said Councilman Ed Robinson.

Robinson is among the many city leaders who agrees updates are needed to the transit center. The councilman says he is in favor of keeping the transit center in the heart of downtown. Some early ideas have suggested moving the transit center away from the downtown area.

Right now, the PDRTA and the city are working together to come up with a plan that will not only benefit both organizations, but also PDRTA customers.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.