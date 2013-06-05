Myrtle Beach woman goes missing in Illinois

GLENVIEW, IL – Police in Cook County, IL are looking for 68-year-old Marcella Somerville, from Myrtle Beach.

Somerville has been missing since May 9, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart of the Cook County Sheriff's Office said. Somerville, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia traveled to the Maine Township area to visit her Glenview-based sister.

The CCSO says Somerville became upset when told she would need to return to South Carolina eventually, and fled the house. She has not been seen since.

Somerville is unfamiliar with the area, and does not have a vehicle or cell phone. She possessed $300 in cash at the time of her disappearance, and is suspected to have headed to a local homeless shelter or train station.

Authorities from Cook County are asking Myrtle Beach citizens to be on the look-out for Somerville in the event she returns to Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information about Somerville can call Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.

