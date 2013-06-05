North Myrtle Beach asking for help finding shoplifting suspects

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach officials are asking the public's help in identifying a couple of shoplifting suspects.

The north Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department released several photos of a man and woman, alleging that they shoplifted sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Barefoot Landing on the evening of May 26.

Anyone with information pertaining to their identities is asked to call the NMB Public Safety Department at 843-280-5511.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

