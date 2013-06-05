New app locates restaurants serving SC-grown food

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina residents can now find restaurants that serve locally-sourced food with a free app for iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

"Fresh on the Menu' lists restaurants that include at least 25 percent of Certified South Carolina-grown produce, meats, and other agricultural products on their menus when in season. Over 300 restaurants across the state are participating.

The app, released this week by the SC Department of Agriculture, features a "Roots" section which shows the South Carolina farms, produce companies, and breweries supplying local restaurants. The app also includes a section for chefs, recipes, and a map to easily locate participating restaurants.

For more information on the app, or for restaurants interested in joining the program, visit:

www.certifiedscgrown.com/freshonthemenu

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

